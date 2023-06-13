GIBSON — Gibson residents will see a hike in property tax and utility rates when the town’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget goes into effect July 1.

During the regularly scheduled meeting of the town’s council, members voted 3-1 to increase the property tax rate from 68 cents to 73 cents on each $100 of existing valuation of taxable property.

This will increase the town’s revenues by about $7,500, according to Mayor Gwen Arrigon.

During a discussion on the matter, Arrigon told the council that a Dollar General will open soon in the town which will add some revenue and she was not sure a rate increase would be necessary at the time.

“That’s just my thoughts,” Arrigon said.

“Well, it’s only 5 cents … I think that this proposed property tax rate is something that is good for Gibson and I think we should all be for Gibson,” Councilmember Margie Whitlock said.

Councilmember Eric Stubbs said the town can hardly offer anything to its citizens because they are” barely scraping by.”

“I’m for Gibson and moving forward to the future, and this is a way to start that,” Stubbs said.

Shortly after the decision, the council also voted 3-1 to increase the water costs from $26.11 for the first 3,000 gallons of water used to $27.42, and $2.10 for each additional 1,000 gallons used for the next 7,000 gallons, then after that $2.15 for each additional 1,000 gallons used for the next 10,000 gallons.

The sewer rate, currently set to $17.35 for the first 1,000 gallons used will increase to $18.22.

Both the sewer and water rate adjustments represent a 5% increase.

Garbage pickup will also increase by $1.

Councilman Adam Liles was the sole council member to vote against the rate increases. Council member Jerry Glover was not present at the meeting.

The 2023-24 spending plan includes a General Fund balance of $288,350. Most of these funds will be devoted to sanitation, administration, streets and “general services.”

The budget also includes $37,100 in Powell Bill funds.

“Powell Bill funds are to be used primarily for the resurfacing of streets within the corporate limits of the municipality but can also help pay for construction, improvements, repairs and maintenance of any street or public thoroughfare, including bridges, drainage systems, and curb and gutter, as well as the planning, and maintenance of bikeways, greenways or sidewalks,” according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

A public hearing was held on the fiscal year budget and the rate increases. No one from the public spoke for or against each matter.

