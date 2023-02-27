LAURINBURG — Scotland County emergency personnel continue the search for a 70-year-old who was reported missing on Friday.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel will be searching in a five-mile area extending from the intersection of Harry Malloy and Highland Road looking for Brenda Covington.

Covington is described as an African American female who is 5-foot-6 inches tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen in the area of Harry Malloy and Highland roads in Laurinburg wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans.

The Silver Alert issued for her states that she suffers from memory problems such as dementia or Alzheimer’s.

“As you may be aware The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Scotland County Search and Rescue has been conducting a search for Ms. Brenda Covington who was reported missing on Friday evening, Feb. 24,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey in a Facebook post. “Our office feels that it is of utmost importance to know of the searches being conducted in your area. At this time, the primary areas of focus are North Laurinburg and the northern side of US 74. Residents of these areas should be looking for any and all places where a person could be hiding or seeking shelter. We are requesting any and all information that you may have of Ms. Brenda Covington’s location from Thursday around lunchtime until the present time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scotland County authorities either via 911 or by calling 910-277-3231.

Residents in the general area are asked to check any security cameras from Feb. 24 from 4:00 p.m. to dark until today. A news briefing will be held on Monday, Feb. 27 at 4:00 p.m. at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center at 1403 West Boulevard.