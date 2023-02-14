WADESBORO — On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1000 Brown Creek Church Road Wadesboro, North Carolina in reference to a missing person.

Family members stated that Corderro Dornell Alexander, a black male who is 34, was last seen in a wooded area across from his residence at approximately 6:00 pm. Alexander was last seen wearing a yellow and gold colored vest and rust colored jeans.

Anyone with information about Alexander whereabouts please contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188 or Anson County Communications at 704-694-7083.