ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Thursday, February 2, 2023, Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimberly Dawn Harris, 27, of Rockingham.

Harris’ arrest is in connection with the newborn baby that was located deceased on Thursday, January 26, 2023, along railroad tracks in East Rockingham.

“I want to thank the community for their support and efforts, they have provided numerous leads, helped keep the updates circulating and for given support to our deputies and investigators working this case, when a child is involved, it puts things in a different perspective. I want to especially thank our investigators; they have worked tirelessly around the clock since last Thursday afternoon. Even though we can start the closure process in this case, there are no winners, this is a terrible situation for everyone involved and for the community as a whole,” said Sheriff Gulledge.

Harris has been charged with murder and felony conceal/fail to report a death. She has been processed into the detention center under no bond.

The case will continue to be very active until all other leads are followed up and to ensure no other individuals are involved.