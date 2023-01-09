GIBSON — An apartment complex had to be evacuated after a standoff between law enforcement and a subject.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the patrol division went to do a welfare check on 58-year-old Ralph Edmund Goins at the Gibson Manor Apartments around 11 p.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived at the apartment and tried to make contact, the Goins shot at them. The deputies did return fire at the time.

The apartment complex was evacuated as the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment. This led to a three-hour standoff before Goins surrendered himself to law enforcement around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Goins is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm and an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor stalking. He was given a $604,000 bond and placed in the Scotland County Jail.

The residents of the complex were allowed to go back into their apartments once Goins was arrested.