HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2022 Fall Semester. The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.
President’s List (Scotland County)
· Kevin Anderson
· Torrie Bailey
· Zoey Bowman
· Carrie Bryant
· Luke Eaves
· Kaitlyn Foland
· Chloe Ganus
· Emily Gorden
· Sara Grooms
· Travis Hawkins
· Silas Haywood
· Jaylee Hunt
· Lindsay Hunter
· Hope Jackson
· Joy Jackson
· Kortney Jacobs
· Mallory Justice
· David Ladd
· Morgan Lewis
· Anthony Locklear
· Malachi Luther
· Addysin McLaurin
· Kelsie Melvin
· Naiade Morales
· Koen Nguyen
· Gabrielle Norton
· Timothy Orvin
· Jade Owen
· Micah Oxendine
· Kishawn Pate
· Dev Patel
· Olivia Peal
· Jacquelyn Rankin
· Tawanna Revels
· Adrieliz Rodriguez-Gonzalez
· Joshua Schlyer
· Emma Seales
· Montrell Smith
· Alyssa Stubbs
· Kaiden Tew
· Kellie Tolo
· Carmen Torres
· Mikayla Tucker
· Norrah Walters
· Laura Wlodarczak
Dean’s List (Scotland County)
· Thomas Avena
· Jaylan Ballard
· Estavia Bethea
· Thomas Bodiford
· Robert Breeden
· Bailey Brink
· Amber Chavis
· Marissa Chavis
· Marissa Cheek
· Christopher Coleman
· Tristan Collins
· Tyson Concepcion
· Bianca Conroy
· Brent Dial
· Elisha Dockery
· Casey Eaves
· Alexander Elkins
· Ter’keidre Ingram
· Jennifer Jones
· Kaitlyn Kelly
· Michaela Locklear
· Monica Locklear
· Emori Maynard
· Angel McLean
· Nyzir McLean
· Jaedyn Millisock
· Diego Morales-Pineda
· Anya Odom
· Blake Patterson
· Tanasia Patterson
· Macklee Phillips
· Cullen Polk
· Hunter Rader
· Heaven Scott
· Kaitlin Sims
· Sherrina Smith
· Emerie Snuggs
· Torilynn Stone
· Addison Strickland
· Sydney Strickland
· Daryl Taylor
· Jennifer Townsend
· Lisa Vang
· Leah Ward
· Nicholas Weigelt
· Heavenly Whitehead Graham
· Hasson Williams
· Kassie Willis