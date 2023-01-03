HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2022 Fall Semester. The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

President’s List (Scotland County)

· Kevin Anderson

· Torrie Bailey

· Zoey Bowman

· Carrie Bryant

· Luke Eaves

· Kaitlyn Foland

· Chloe Ganus

· Emily Gorden

· Sara Grooms

· Travis Hawkins

· Silas Haywood

· Jaylee Hunt

· Lindsay Hunter

· Hope Jackson

· Joy Jackson

· Kortney Jacobs

· Mallory Justice

· David Ladd

· Morgan Lewis

· Anthony Locklear

· Malachi Luther

· Addysin McLaurin

· Kelsie Melvin

· Naiade Morales

· Koen Nguyen

· Gabrielle Norton

· Timothy Orvin

· Jade Owen

· Micah Oxendine

· Kishawn Pate

· Dev Patel

· Olivia Peal

· Jacquelyn Rankin

· Tawanna Revels

· Adrieliz Rodriguez-Gonzalez

· Joshua Schlyer

· Emma Seales

· Montrell Smith

· Alyssa Stubbs

· Kaiden Tew

· Kellie Tolo

· Carmen Torres

· Mikayla Tucker

· Norrah Walters

· Laura Wlodarczak

Dean’s List (Scotland County)

· Thomas Avena

· Jaylan Ballard

· Estavia Bethea

· Thomas Bodiford

· Robert Breeden

· Bailey Brink

· Amber Chavis

· Marissa Chavis

· Marissa Cheek

· Christopher Coleman

· Tristan Collins

· Tyson Concepcion

· Bianca Conroy

· Brent Dial

· Elisha Dockery

· Casey Eaves

· Alexander Elkins

· Ter’keidre Ingram

· Jennifer Jones

· Kaitlyn Kelly

· Michaela Locklear

· Monica Locklear

· Emori Maynard

· Angel McLean

· Nyzir McLean

· Jaedyn Millisock

· Diego Morales-Pineda

· Anya Odom

· Blake Patterson

· Tanasia Patterson

· Macklee Phillips

· Cullen Polk

· Hunter Rader

· Heaven Scott

· Kaitlin Sims

· Sherrina Smith

· Emerie Snuggs

· Torilynn Stone

· Addison Strickland

· Sydney Strickland

· Daryl Taylor

· Jennifer Townsend

· Lisa Vang

· Leah Ward

· Nicholas Weigelt

· Heavenly Whitehead Graham

· Hasson Williams

· Kassie Willis