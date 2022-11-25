LAURINBURG—Scotland County Schools received a culinary grant from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and put it in action.

Dr. Jonathan McRae, CTE director, said the Scotland High School culinary students learned what it takes to plan and prepare a banquet.

The students took a field trip to Sandhills Community College to gain knowledge on what goes into creating a successful banquet.

“We took a field trip to Sandhills Community College they did a tour and saw their facilities and learned about making a buffet and banquet styled preparations,” said Dr. McRae. “Typically, we do more like short order, café or restaurant style cooking. This gives them more experience for cooking for a bigger scale of folks. They had to go through and do a lot of different chopping and putting things together.”

Tuesday, the students put their knowledge in action, hosting a banquet event in the media center at Scotland High School. Nearly 100 people experienced the prepared food, which included puffy pastries filled with beef and onions, chicken salad, fresh salsa topped with shrimp and various desserts and fruits.

The style of food the students served was comparable to dining at a Pinehurst country club.

The grant Scotland County Schools received comes from the Education and Workforce Innovation Commission. The Commission also facilitates The Education and Workforce Innovation Program fund (EWIF) under G.S. 115C-64.16. This program was established to foster innovation and education that will lead to more students graduating career and college ready. These funds may be awarded to individual schools, public school units, or a regional partnership of more than one public school unit to advance comprehensive, high-quality education that equips teachers with the knowledge and skill required to succeed with all students.

This effort by our students highlights the increased opportunities to learn as outlined in the district’s strategic plan, which provides increased opportunities for students, staff, and families in Scotland County.