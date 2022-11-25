EAST LAURINBURG — Multiple shootings on Friday, Nov. 19, resulted in two individuals to be transported to out-of-county medical facilities.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to 7th Street in East Laurinburg after shots rang out. A man had been in his yard when he was struck twice, once in the stomach and the other time in the arm.

His current condition is unknown, and was airlifted out of the county.

Deputies also found that two unoccupied cars had been shot at in the area.

Dover added the shots were fired from the Jackson Street area in the city limits, which was the first in a series of shootings that occurred Friday into the early morning hours Saturday.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, around 9:15 p.m. officers, responded to Jackson Street after a resident called saying their home had been struck. Several hours later at 12:40 a.m. officers responded to Raleigh Street after a residence had been shot at.

A 7-year-old child had been struck and was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital before being transported to another out-of-county medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries.

Around the same time as that shooting, another call came in for Sunset Drive. Another residence had been struck but no one was injured.

Law enforcement believes the shootings are connected and are currently following up with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

If you visit to remain anonymous you can submit a tip by contacting Scotland Crimestoppers via the free app at p3tips.com,

at 910-266-8146, via the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com, or download the free mobile app at p3tips.com