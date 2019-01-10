Take time to enjoy the gift of life

Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner

Happy New Year to those of you I have not had an opportunity to wish it to. We have crossed over together and I’m so glad about that.

Now that we’ve made it, it’s time to put some things in perspective.

How many of us will not make it out of 2019, we don’t know, and it’s because we don’t know that we should all be on fire for the Lord this year;. If we’ve made New year’s resolutions, we ought to keep them — and not for just a few weeks. But considering the time, this should also cause us to get our priorities in order, to prioritize some things in our personal lives and to make good use of the time on earth that we have left.

Life is short, and before we know it time has slipped away. The Bible says that “life is like a vapor (steam from a cooking pot or kettle) that appears for a little while and then it vanishes away (James 4:14).” I encourage all of us this morning, before we go any further, to sit down, since this is the first of the year, and prioritize so that we can make the best of our time.

Community, in this brand new year let me say that God wants us to enjoy life; it’s not a sin, it’s a gift. The Apostle Paul said “God gives us all things to enjoy (1 Tim. 6:17).” The Bible says, ”For every good and perfect gift comes from above (James 1:17).”

God want us to enjoy the good things in life while we are here. Let’s don’t run through life, get so busy and so spiritual until we forget to enjoy the good things that life has to offer. For example, some people never take a break; they are workaholics; month after month; year after year they never take time off to enjoy their families; they never take time to live. Their life is consumed with making money and more money until they lose themselves in themselves; and before they know it their little children are grown and gone; death comes and take loved ones and then we live with the spirit of regret.

Community friends, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying yourself the right way. All work and no play is not good. And I know some have to work seven days a week; they want to be off but can’t — but some feel as if they can’t afford to take some time off, when the truth of the matter is you can’t afford not to do it!

If we are saved by grace we are going to heaven, but God wants us to enjoy life through him now. The wise man Solomon (the wisest man that ever lived apart from Christ himself) said, “This is what I have observed to be good: that it is appropriate for a person to eat, to drink and to find satisfaction in their toilsome labor under the sun during the few days of life God has given them — for this is their lot (Ecclesiastes 5:18 NIV).”

And to those that have money, read chapter 6 of Ecclesiastes, verses 1-6; and in summary what this says is, “A person who has money but who derives no real joy from his privileges is a pitiful wretch. His money serves no purpose but to be passed on to others.”

Solomon again wants us to see that because life is short, it should be enjoyed. And then Solomon says that “every man should eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his labor, IT IS A GIFT OF GOD (Eccle. 3:13).”

The great tragedy of life is to live and never take a vacation, never go anywhere, never do anything and never enjoy anything. God has created some of the most beautiful things the human eye has ever seen — the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, The Red Canyon, the beautiful sunrise over the ocean, the Smoky Mountains, a walk along the beach hearing the waves brings serenity to the heart and mind.

This is a spanking brand new year; this is the perfect time to prioritize and plan to take some time off. To the Christian, as important as church is, we can do more than just have church. It’s God first, family second and church third. In the Bible Jesus’ disciples had been busy doing ministry and they told Jesus all the things that they had done and taught. And Jesus said to them, “Come apart (from the ministry) to a desert place, and rest awhile: for they were going and coming, and they had no leisure so much as time to eat (Mark 6:31).”

Jesus saw the need for rest and composure … it’s healthy and it’s a gift! We need to come apart before we come apart. I believe that if we get away and relax, it contributes to good health; being tensed up, stressed and grinding at something constantly can take its toll on you and lead to health issues; and it can hinder your spiritual life. You can become irritable and short tempered; holler at people at stoplights, telling people to “get out of the way!” and you find yourself snapping at people, at your spouse and children; and nobody wants to be around you.

When you enjoy life you are refreshed. Therefore, my friends, this year eat with joy and a merry heart; have a good time; enjoy life to the fullest while you can. This is truly “the gift of life.”

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.