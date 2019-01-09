Trying a different kind of chicken soup

Remember how I said stay tuned for more upgraded ramen recipes? Well, here we are again — bet you weren’t ready for it to be so soon. Neither was I.

What I’m giving you today is “One-Pot Asian Chicken Noodle Soup,” and I swear it is probably one of my new favorite soup recipes. I’ve had this on my food list to try for a while now, but never actually got around to it until now. I regret not making it sooner.

Now, the original recipe called for using different pots and doing this and that, all of which seemed pointless to me and like way too much clean up — so I switched it up.

Also, when I originally made this I cut down on the amount of chicken broth used, mainly because I didn’t have that much, substituted a bit of beef broth in just to be safe and I followed the “only use one pack of noodles” direction.

I needed much more noodles than that for how much broth there was — and I cut down. I used probably two cups when the original called for six.

I ended up taking another pack and cooking it later so I could have some noodles.

Anyway, I am 100 percent making this the next time I’m sick or have a cold because not only is it chicken soup and you always want chicken soup when you’re sick, there’s Siraccha which kicks you in the back of your throat and clears you up.

In the end, I got around five bowls from this recipe so it does make a lot, I ended up having two bowls the first night, a bowl for lunch the next day, and then I got two more dinner’s out of it. So this would be good for a family dinner and for those of us who like having plenty of leftovers.

***

Ingredients …

1-1/2 lb of chicken breast cut into squares

1 can of drained sliced carrots

6 green onions chopped

4 tablespoons of garlic

2 tablespoons of ginger

2 tablespoons of olive oil

4 cups of chicken broth

1/2 cup of beef broth

3 tablespoons of soy sauce

2 tablespoons of rice vinegar

3 tablespoons of Sriracha

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

1 tablespoon of sugar

4 cups of chopped Napa cabbage

1 pacakge of cimini (baby bella) mushrooms

2 packages of dry ramen noodles, flavor packaging discarded

Salt and pepper

***

Instructions …

In a large pot add oil over medium high heat then add chicken with a bit of salt and pepper to taste along with a tablespoon of Sriracha. Cook for about four minutes or until nearly done.

Pour in chicken broth, beef broth, soy sauce, rice vinegar, Sriracha, seasme oil, garlic, ginger, carrots and green onions. Bring to a boil then take down to a simmer.

Add in sugar, cabbage, mushrooms and noodles. Cook until noodles and chicken are both cooked, around 6 minutes.

Remove from heat then serve and enjoy.