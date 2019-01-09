Perfect option for those on the go

Are you someone who has very little time in the morning for breakfast? Here’s an idea that could find its way back into your morning routine — OR — these mini frittatas also store great in the freezer. Just place leftover egg “muffins” in a Ziploc bag and arrange in one single flat layer. Store them in the freezer. To reheat, put in the microwave for 1 minute..

Mini potato and egg frittatas are prepared in a muffin tin, perfect for on-the-go pre-workout breakfasts. A range of flavor customizations means there’s a frittata option for everyone to enjoy.

***

Ingredients …

Nonstick cooking spray

1 lb. medium-size red and yellow potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

3/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup 1/4-inch diced red bell pepper

4 eggs

2 egg whites

1/4 cup 2% milk

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup finely crushed seasoned croutons

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 400°F and coat 12 muffin cups liberally with nonstick cooking spray.

Place potatoes, onion and bell pepper in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and poke a small hole to vent. Microwave on HIGH for 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Place equal amounts in muffin cups.

Whisk together eggs, egg whites, milk and seasonings in a large measuring cup; pour equal amounts into each muffin cup and top with crushed croutons.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until eggs are puffed and lightly browned. Let cool slightly, then loosen from muffin cups with a butter knife or other small knife.

