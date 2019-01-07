Auditions for ‘Steel Magnolias’ set for Thursday

Gallman Gallman

LAURINBURG — Another round of auditions for the saucy, sassy, southern belle classic play “Steel Magnolias” will soon take place

ENCORE! Theatre Productions will be holding the auditions on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Storytelling and Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. The open call is looking for six women of various ages.

“There is no need for previous experience, we are not looking for pros but people who are willing to learn,” said Gary Gallman, president of ENCORE!

Steel Magnolias a well-known play by American writer Robert Harling, is a comedy-drama stage play based in Trudy’s Beauty Spot in Louisiana, showcasing the bond between a group of southern women.

Gallman said the company performed the play years ago and the selection committee brought it up again.

“We just think it is a good play and the selection committee came up with it,” said Gallman. “It’s a relatable story.”

The director for Steel Magnolias will be Carl McIntyre and Gallman added there is another need in the theatre.

“We need people to work in the background, men and women can volunteer,” said Gallman.

Gallman https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_GaryGallman-2.jpg Gallman