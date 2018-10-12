Church Community Services welcomes new coordinator to team

Russell Russell

LAURINBURG —Church Community Services of Scotland County recently welcomed a new Food Pantry Coordinator.

Arnitta Russell joined the Church Community Services team during the most critical time for the community. she is an active member of Saint Luke United Methodist Church, where she served the food ministry prior to joining the congregation in 2016. She also serves as a volunteer for Hospice of Scotland County and as volunteer proctor for Scotland County Schools.

“Arnitta is a transplant to Laurinburg after a career in social work in Washington, D.C.,” said Saint Luke Pastor Billy Olsen. “She and her husband Keven and grandson Niko have been a great addition to life in Scotland County.”

In addition to food, the agency offers clothing, cleaning supplies and a book exchange. In 2017 the agency fed of 18,000 people and clothed over 14,000. Church Community Services has also provided emergency utility assistance to nearly 500 families and connected nearly 300 families with sponsors for Christmas. Recently the organization won the Highlander Award for 2018 from the Laurinburg-Scotland County Chamber of Commerce.

The agency is a 501c(3) and is funded by United Way of Scotland County, numerous churches, multiple private organizations, and individual donors.

Church Community Services is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and is located directly across the street from the Laurinburg Post Office at 108 Gill St.

The agency can be reached by phone at 910-276-8330.

