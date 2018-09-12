Shooting is under investigation by police

LAURINBURG — Gunfire that struck a residence on Center Street is under investigation by police, but the suspects have already been apprehended on other charges.

Laurinburg police officers were called to the residence on Tuesday for a shots fired call. An 18-year-old individual told police that he had been chased by two males and one had been shooting at him, and struck the residence.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the two suspects.

Thirty minutes later, another call came in saying that the suspects were back in the area walking towards the railroad tracks and Caledonia Road. A short time later, officers located three males walking on the train tracks.

When approached, one of the males, identified as 17-year-old Antwone Smith of Roosevelt Street, threw a 9mm Hi-Point handgun into the woods. The weapon was later found.

Smith was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and given a $1,000 bond.

The other suspect arreste was identified as 19-year-old Quazay Pearson of Fourth Street. He was served an order for arrest for failure to appear and given a $2,000 bond.

The third male was unnamed and was released without charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.