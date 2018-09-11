Mayor declares state of emergency in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG – In preparation for the impact of Hurricane Florence, Mayor Matthew Block declared a State of Emergency within the City of Laurinburg. This declaration went into effect as of 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, and shall remain in effect until modified or rescinded. There are currently no restrictions imposed by the declaration; however, if necessary, the declaration can be modified.

All residents are strongly urged to be preparing for this weather event if they have not already begun preparations. The following websites/Facebook pages provide information for emergency preparedness and for staying abreast of conditions in addition to local news outlets:

* Facebook page: NC Emergency Management; website: www.ncdps.gov/ncem

* Facebook page: American Red Cross-Eastern North Carolina; website: www.redcross.org/local/north-carolina/eastern-north-carolina.html

In the event of electrical outages after normal working hours and/or in the event City offices are closed due to the weather, City electric customers should call 911 to report the outage. The 911 Center will contact Electric Department personnel who will respond when deemed safe. For other electric outages, please contact your electric provider. Also, water/sewer customers of the City should call 911 in the event of water/sewer outages.

The City will update information as available on our website www.laurinburg.org and on our Facebook page “City of Laurinburg Government”.