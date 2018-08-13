Man arrested after riding hover-board in Walmart

Biggs Biggs

LAURINBURG — A Smithfield man was arrested Saturday after refusing to stop riding a hover-board in Walmart and refusing to listen to management and police.

Perry Briggs Jr., 23, of North Second Street, Smithfield, was arrested at the Laurinburg Walmart, according to Police Capt. Chris Young.

According to Young, Briggs refused to stop riding his hover-board in the aisles of Walmart and refused to leave when asked by management. When the police arrived he refused to give any information and walked out of the building — but continued to cause a disturbance in the parking lot.

Due to the continued disturbance and refusal to leave the area, police arrested him. When officers attempted to place him in handcuffs, he caused an altercation. During the altercation, there was damage to a parked vehicle, causing dents.

Officers were able to subdue and arrest him. When at the Magistrate’s Office, Briggs used profane language towards the magistrate even after being told not to.

Briggs was charged with disorderly conduct, injury to personal property and resisting arrest — as well as receiving the contempt of court for using the profane language. He was given a $3,500 bond.

