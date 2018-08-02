Equitment violation leads to drug bust

LAURINBURG — A vehicle equipment violation resulted in a drug bust, with the passenger being arrested.

Laurinburg police officers stopped a car along Produce Market Road for an equipment violation early Wednesday morning and, during the stop, more than 30 doses of drugs were found and seized along with a small bag of hypodermic needles.

Jeremy Clemmons, 32, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II drugs, misdemeanor possession of schedule III and schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $7,500 bond.

The driver of the car was unidentified in the report and was cited with an equipment violation.

