Another awesome cheesecake recipe to enjoy

I admit it, I’m on a cheesecake roll these days. Not sure why, but hey, when is cheesecake ever a bad thing?

A family member gets the credit for sending this recipe to me, and I will admit that I put it aside for several months before digging it out and giving it a try.

I should have done this a long time ago, it’s that good.

Of course, winter months aren’t that great for fresh berries, so hanging on to this until spring really did make a difference. Being able to add fresh blueberries and/or strawberries makes all the difference.

Hope you enjoy.

***

Ingredients …

— Crust:

1 3/4 cups gluten-free chocolate sandwich cookies (1 package)

1 Tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

pinch of kosher salt

4 Tablespoons melted butter

— Filling:

4 packages (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

4 eggs (room temperature)

1 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 Tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Set aside.

Add gluten-free graham crackers to a food processor and process until finely ground. Pour graham cracker crumbs into a medium sized bowl and whisk together with sugar, cinnamon and salt. Then pour melted butter over the top and mix until the crust mixture resembles wet sand.

Press the graham cracker mixture into the bottom of the springform pan.

Bake at 350°F for 10-12 minutes, until the crust is lightly browned and fragrant. Remove from the oven and cool for at least 10 minutes while preparing the filling. (Keep the oven on!)

To make the filling, combine softened cream cheese and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Beat on high for 1-2 minutes, until light and creamy. Add the eggs, one at a time, scraping down the bowl in between each addition. Then, add the sour cream, lemon juice, cornstarch and vanilla and mix only until combined and smooth.

Pour the cheesecake filling over the crust and smooth with a spatula. Place cheesecake in the preheated oven and immediately lower the oven temperature to 300°F. Bake for 55 minutes to an hour, until the edges of the cheesecake are set (the center will still be a bit wobbly). Turn off the oven and let the cheesecake sit in the oven for another hour. Remove the cheesecake from the oven and carefully loosen the edges of the cheesecake from the sides of the pan with a knife, but leave the cheesecake in the pan. Let the cheesecake come to room temperature.

Cover the cheesecake and refrigerator for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight. Remove the cheesecake from the springform pan and top with fresh berries or other favorite topping before serving.

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}