Easily create a fun, feel-good meal

Swap out tortilla chips for that frozen bag of tots to create a fun, feel-good meal even the kids will love!

This recipe has all the great flavors of nachos with crispy potatoes instead of chips — and it takes less than an hour to create and cook.

***

Ingredients …

1 (32-oz.) bag tater tots

8 oz. lean ground turkey

1/2 cup salsa

2 to 3 teaspoon Mexican seasoning blend

1 1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat Mexican blend cheese

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/3 cup diced bell pepper

1/3 cup sliced ripe olives

1/2 cup sliced green onions

Light sour cream, guacamole, additional salsa and cilantro (optional toppings)

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place tater tots in a single layer on a large baking sheet and cook for 30 minutes or until browned and very crisp, stirring once halfway through cooking.

While tater tots are cooking, cook ground turkey in a large skillet over medium heat until cooked through. Stir in salsa and seasoning and cook for a few minutes more.

Mound tater tots slightly on the baking sheet and sprinkle with half the cheese; top with turkey mixture. Sprinkle with remaining cheese then top with tomatoes, bell pepper and olives.

Cook for 10 minutes more or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with green onions and serve with any optional toppings desired. Makes 8 servings.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}