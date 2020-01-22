This soup will warm up any chilly day

A cozy and warm dish to get you through the chillier months, with extra veggies to fill you up and make you feel good too.

This winter minestrone soup is packed with seasonal root vegetables like potatoes, parsnips, cabbage, and kale, as well as quinoa and beans. Topped with plenty of extra-virgin olive oil and parmesan cheese, it’s a delicious recipe to keep you warm this winter.

There are lots of ingredients and lots of flavor, but ready in an hour.

Stovetop, slow-cooker and Instant Pot friendly.

***

Ingredients …

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 onion, diced

2 stalks celery (plus the leaves), thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, halved and sliced

2 parsnips, halved or quartered and sliced

2 cups shredded cabbage (about 1/2 small head)

2 cups baby red potatoes, halved or quartered, depending on size

8 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 parmesan cheese rind (optional)

1 bay leaf

3/4 cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed

2 cups packed kale, roughly chopped

1 15-oz. can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 15-oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Parmesan cheese, for serving (optional)

***

Directions …

In a large pot, sauté the onion and celery in 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil with a pinch of salt over medium-high heat until softened and starting to brown (about 3 minutes).

Add the garlic, carrots, parsnips, cabbage, and potatoes. Sauté for another minute, until the veggies have been coated in the oil.

Add the broth, rosemary, cheese rind (if using), and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.

Add the quinoa, stir, cover, and simmer for another 15 minutes.

Add the kale, tomatoes (with their juices), and cannellini beans. Simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, for another 5 minutes, or until beans are heated through and kale is fully wilted.

Remove the cheese rind and bay leaf.

Remove from heat and stir in remaining 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve topped with parmesan cheese and fresh cracked black pepper, if desired.

Notes …

To make this vegetarian, be sure to use vegetable broth instead of chicken. To make it vegan, also omit the cheese rind.

To make this paleo/whole30 compliant, omit the cheese rind, beans, and quinoa. Reduce the broth to 6 cups. If you like, add cooked shredded chicken for extra protein.

You can substitute the quinoa with another whole grain if you like. A small pasta shape, farro, barley, or rice would be delicious. Just be sure to adjust when you add it according to the cooking time for the grain.

You can also substitute the kale for another quick-cooking leafy green, such as spinach.

To make this in your slow cooker, add all ingredients except for kale, tomatoes, and beans to a large slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 hours or high for 3 hours. 5 minutes before serving, stir in the kale, tomatoes, and beans. Remove the cheese rind, add the remaining olive oil and adjust seasoning as necessary. Serve.

To make this in your pressure cooker/instant pot, use the sauté setting to cook the onions and celery in 1 tablespoon olive oil for 3 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients except for the kale, tomatoes, and beans. Turn pressure to high on manual for 10 minutes. Wait for 10 minutes for the pressure to release naturally, then quick release until the float valve sinks in. Add the tomatoes, beans, and kale, and allow to sit for 5 minutes. Remove cheese rind, add remaining olive oil, and adjust seasoning as necessary. Serve.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.