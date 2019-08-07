Give these kabobs a try for a flavorful treat

These kabobs are a perfect dinner option for the grill.

No matter the spice, potatoes are the ideal canvas for a variety of flavor combinations and sizzling side dishes — and these kabobs will be easy and flavorful for your family or guests.

***

Ingredients …

— Lemon Herb Drizzle

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (such as basil, rosemary, marjoram and sage)

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste

Juice of 1 fresh lemon

Freshly ground pepper to taste

— Potato Kabobs

1 lb. of your favorite potatoes (any type), scrubbed

1 (12-oz.) package precooked chicken sausage, sliced 1/4-inch thick on the diagonal

2 ears fresh corn, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 bell peppers (any color), cubed

1 zucchini, sliced 1/4-inch thick on the diagonal

***

Directions …

Heat olive oil in a small saucepan until very hot; remove from heat and stir in garlic.

Let cool, then stir in herbs, salt, lemon juice and pepper; set aside.

Place potatoes in a medium-size microwave-safe bowl and cover with a lid or plastic wrap. Note: If using plastic wrap, make sure plastic wrap is not touching any ingredients and poke one small hole in cover to vent.

Microwave on high for 10 to 12 minutes or until potatoes are tender (cooking time may vary depending on microwave). Use oven mitts to carefully remove from microwave.

When cool enough to handle, cut into large chunks. Thread potatoes, sausage and vegetables onto skewers.

Grill over medium-high heat for about 10 minutes, turning frequently and brushing with a little of the herb mixture during the last few minutes of cooking.

Remove from grill and place on a platter; drizzle with remaining herb mixture.

