Brown sugar lolli-pops will delight children

When the kids are restless and looking for something fun to do, get them involved in the kitchen.

And if you’re looking for a recipe that will guarantee a good time together, try your hand at Brown Sugar Lolli-Pops. These whimsical sweet treats are made with popcorn, a whole-grain food, and coated with a magical dusting of brown sugar and cinnamon. You can pop popcorn on the stovetop or in a popcorn popper for a firsthand look at how a simple seed can change into a snack.

After you’ve mixed the caramelized sugar with the popcorn and it’s cool enough to handle, let the kids help shape them into balls.

Ingredients …

6 cups air-popped popcorn

1 cup brown sugar

¼ cup honey

1/3 cup water

1 tbsp. light margarine

Butter flavored cooking spray

3 tbsp. cinnamon-sugar mixture (2 tbsp. sugar to 1 tbsp. cinnamon)

Mini pretzel sticks

Directions …

Combine sugar, honey, and water in a 2-quart saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved.

Cook until sugar forms thick, “ropy” threads that drip from the spoon.

Add butter and stir to mix. Slowly pour mixture over popcorn, tossing to mix.

When popcorn has cooled slightly, spray hands with cooking spray and shape into small balls.

Insert pretzel stick to create a lollipop.

Roll in cinnamon-sugar mixture and wrap in plastic wrap or store in zip-style bags.

