A gluten-free fritata is a fresh, delicios change

It’s spring, a good time to whip up somethfing a little different for breakfast, brunch, lunch or even dinner.
A gluten-free fritata is created with fresh veggies along with eggs, potatoes and cheese. It’s pretty awesome.
Once you assemble the ingredients, the rest goes quickly.
***
Ingredients …
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling
5 small red potatoes, washed and thinly sliced
1 bunch green onion, thinly sliced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup frozen peas
1 clove garlic, minced
1-2 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped
8 eggs
1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
1-2 cups shredded cheese (Asiago, sharp cheddar, or Gruyere all work great)
***
Directions …
Preheat the oven to 375F.
Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a non-stick, oven-safe pan (or cast iron skillet) over medium heat. Add the potatoes and saute for 7-10 minutes until tender. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs, basil, and cheese together in a bowl and set aside. Remove the potatoes from the pan and set aside.
Add the remaining olive oil and cook the green onion, tomatoes, and frozen peas for 3-4 minutes over medium heat. Add the spinach and garlic and cook for another 30 seconds or so.
Pour in the egg mixture and reduce the heat. Scramble the eggs for 1 minute then add in the potatoes. Cook for another 3-4 minutes until the egg starts to set. Smooth into an even layer and place in the oven for 10-12 minutes until the eggs have set. Slice and serve topped with more basil and cheese if desired.
Enjoy!
TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.