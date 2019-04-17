A gluten-free fritata is a fresh, delicios change

It’s spring, a good time to whip up somethfing a little different for breakfast, brunch, lunch or even dinner.

A gluten-free fritata is created with fresh veggies along with eggs, potatoes and cheese. It’s pretty awesome.

Once you assemble the ingredients, the rest goes quickly.

***

Ingredients …

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

5 small red potatoes, washed and thinly sliced

1 bunch green onion, thinly sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup frozen peas

1 clove garlic, minced

1-2 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped

8 eggs

1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

1-2 cups shredded cheese (Asiago, sharp cheddar, or Gruyere all work great)

***

Directions …

Preheat the oven to 375F.

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a non-stick, oven-safe pan (or cast iron skillet) over medium heat. Add the potatoes and saute for 7-10 minutes until tender. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs, basil, and cheese together in a bowl and set aside. Remove the potatoes from the pan and set aside.

Add the remaining olive oil and cook the green onion, tomatoes, and frozen peas for 3-4 minutes over medium heat. Add the spinach and garlic and cook for another 30 seconds or so.

Pour in the egg mixture and reduce the heat. Scramble the eggs for 1 minute then add in the potatoes. Cook for another 3-4 minutes until the egg starts to set. Smooth into an even layer and place in the oven for 10-12 minutes until the eggs have set. Slice and serve topped with more basil and cheese if desired.

Enjoy!

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.