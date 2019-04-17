In a hurry? Here’s a quick and easy dinner

You’re busy. Running late getting home. And dinner needs to get started.

Here’s the solution …

This creamy pesto potato noodles recipe is a flavorful dinner that comes together in less than 30 minutes. Instead of traditional refined grain pasta, the spiralized potato noodles are tossed in a creamy pesto sauce with jammy roasted tomatoes.

***

Ingredients …

— Roasted Tomatoes

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1/2 Tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

— Pesto Potato Noodles

2 Tablespoons olive oil

4 cups white potatoes, spiralized

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup pesto

1 cup canned coconut milk, whole fat

1/2 Tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 cup spinach

***

Directions …

— Roasting the Tomatoes

Preheat oven to 400 ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment. Spread tomatoes onto the sheet, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt. Roast 15-20 minutes, tossing halfway. Remove from oven and set aside.

— Pesto Potato Noodles

Spiralize potatoes and trim to manageable noodle size.

In a large skillet (we used cast iron), heat oil to medium low. Add potatoes, salt, and pepper and toss to season evenly. Sauté 10-12 minutes, stirring frequently, until potatoes are tender. Remove from the skillet and set aside in a bowl.

Using the same skillet, (or a fresh one, if desired) add the pesto and sauté on low heat for 2-3 minutes. Add coconut milk and white wine vinegar and simmer 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add spinach, tomatoes, and potato noodles and toss to combine.

Serve and enjoy!

