In a hurry? Here’s a quick and easy dinner

You’re busy. Running late getting home. And dinner needs to get started.
Here’s the solution …
This creamy pesto potato noodles recipe is a flavorful dinner that comes together in less than 30 minutes. Instead of traditional refined grain pasta, the spiralized potato noodles are tossed in a creamy pesto sauce with jammy roasted tomatoes.
***
Ingredients …
— Roasted Tomatoes
1 cup cherry tomatoes
1/2 Tablespoon olive oil
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
— Pesto Potato Noodles
2 Tablespoons olive oil
4 cups white potatoes, spiralized
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup pesto
1 cup canned coconut milk, whole fat
1/2 Tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 cup spinach
***
Directions …
— Roasting the Tomatoes
Preheat oven to 400 ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment. Spread tomatoes onto the sheet, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt. Roast 15-20 minutes, tossing halfway. Remove from oven and set aside.
— Pesto Potato Noodles
Spiralize potatoes and trim to manageable noodle size.
In a large skillet (we used cast iron), heat oil to medium low. Add potatoes, salt, and pepper and toss to season evenly. Sauté 10-12 minutes, stirring frequently, until potatoes are tender. Remove from the skillet and set aside in a bowl.
Using the same skillet, (or a fresh one, if desired) add the pesto and sauté on low heat for 2-3 minutes. Add coconut milk and white wine vinegar and simmer 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add spinach, tomatoes, and potato noodles and toss to combine.
Serve and enjoy!
