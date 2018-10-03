Here’s an easy, convenient and flavorful potato recipe

Making tri-colored roasted potatoes with harissa sauce is convenient, easy to prepare, and uses just a handful of ingredients to create a delicious enhancement to your meal.

This spicy, colorful, roasted potato medley combines three different potatoes with smoky paprika for an earthy update on our summertime favorite.

***

Ingredients …

1 lb. small red potatoes, unpeeled

1 lb. small yellow potatoes, unpeeled

1 lb. small purple potatoes, unpeeled

4 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

***

For the harissa sauce …

1/2 cup mayo or vegan mayo

2-3 teaspoons Harissa, to taste

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

3-4 Tablespoons of water, to achieve the right consistency

***

Preparation …

Preheat the oven to 400°F

Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

Wash the potatoes really well and dry them. Cut them into 1/2-inch chunks.

Place the cut potatoes in a large bowl. Add the olive oil, salt, smoked paprika, cumin and black pepper. Toss well until all the potatoes are well coated with the oil and the spices.

Transfer the potatoes to the lined baking sheet, making sure you also pour on the any oil and liquid remaining at the bottom of the bowl. Bake for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

To make the Harissa sauce, combine all the ingredients, except for the water, in a medium bowl. Whisk in the water, one tablespoon at a time, until well incorporated (the sauce should have the consistency of a thin ranch dressing).

To serve, pour the sauce over warm potatoes or serve the sauce on the side.

Notes …

Make sure to cut the potatoes small, in 1/2-inch chunks so they cook in 30 minutes

Make sure you use a medium-size bowl to make the sauce, so you can whisk in the water comfortably.

This dish is best eaten hot out of the oven. Potatoes can be cut and placed in a container with water in the fridge until ready to bake. Just make sure to dry them really well before adding oil and spices.

Harissa sauce can be made up to three days ahead and kept in the refrigerator.

The serving size for the nutritionals is 1 cup.

For more potato recipes, go to www.PotatoGoodness.com.