RALEIGH — Scotland running back Zay Jones and offensive lineman Isaiah Locklear were named All-State by HighSchoolOT when the team was revealed recently.

Jones was selected to the second team, while Locklear was a third-team honoree.

Jones, a senior, had a record-breaking season in 2023, rushing for 2,680 yards and 42 touchdowns. Those numbers broke the Scotland single-season rushing and touchdown records of RB Zamir White, who ran for 2,159 yards and 41 TDs in his sophomore year at Scotland in 2015.

Other accomplishments Jones has earned as of late include playing in December’s East-West All-Star football game, in which he ran for 38 yards on eight carries, being named the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and being a top-three finalist for “Mr. Football,” an award presented by The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer newspapers to the best high school player in North Carolina.

Locklear, a junior, is a pivotal part of Scotland’s OL, where he mainly plays guard. He’s also seen action along the defensive line, totaling six tackles and a tackle for loss this past year.

Jones and Locklear were two of just three players from the SAC to make All-State; Pinecrest punter Gavin Laton made the third team for specialists. Neither have yet committed to play college football.