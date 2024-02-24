CHAPEL HILL — Playoff brackets for men’s and women’s basketball were officialized by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Saturday, with Scotland earning bids in both.

In the 3A women’s basketball playoffs, Scotland earned the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s automatic 3A bid and is a No. 9 seed set to host the No. 24 Cedar Ridge Fighting Red Wolves in the first round Tuesday. If the Lady Scots advance to the second round, they’ll play the winner of No. 8 Fike and No. 25 Croatan on Friday.

Cedar Ridge (13-12) finished third in the Central Conference during the regular season with a 6-6 mark and lost to Eastern Alamance in the second round of the conference tournament on Wednesday.

The Scotland men’s basketball team is the 28th seed in the 3A East Region and will travel to Winterville on Tuesday in the first round to face the No. 5 South Central Falcons. With an upset, Scotland would go on the road in the second round to take on the winner of No. 12 White Oak and No. 21 Southern Alamance on Friday.

South Central (20-3) won the regular season and tournament championships in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference to earn an automatic playoff bid, finishing 11-1 in conference play; South Central defeated New Bern 66-53 in the Big Carolina Conference tournament championship Friday night. Two of the Falcons’ three losses have come against Northeastern in 53-48 and 55-43 decisions, and the other came against Jacksonville in a 52-49 result.

Times for both first-round games for Scotland are still being determined; The Laurinburg Exchange will provide coverage at laurinburgexchange.com.