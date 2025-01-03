LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights softball team released their schedule for the 2025 season on Friday morning. The full schedule can be found on the St. Andrews Knights Athletics Instagram or Facebook pages.

Every game on the slate is currently listed as a doubleheader with the start times as either 12 p.m./2 p.m. or 1 p.m./3 p.m. There are 25 such days (50 games) throughout the season from Feb. 1 to April 17.

They have 20 games on 10 different days of February and another 20 over 10 other days in March with five doubleheaders scheduled in the month of April. 10 of the doubleheaders will occur at home.

The team will start the season on Feb. 1 with a road doubleheader against William Peace at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. They will be at home the following day against Spartanburg Methodist College with the same set of start times. Their conference openers will be at home on Feb. 26 against Brenau with start times of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Their last home games will be on April 16 against TMU at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The final games will be against Columbia College the following day with the same start times.

The team is coming off of a 9-39 (4-24 against conference opponents) season in 2024. They split a doubleheader on the road against the Bluefield Rams on April 26 during their last games of the 2024 season.