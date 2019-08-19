Tester: Another year of Scotland athletics

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor

Ready for another round, Scotland County?

Fall sports are starting up around the state this week. That means athletes at Scotland High and Scotland Christian Academy are going back to work — both academically and competitively.

There will be no shortage of action around the county over the next few months. It’s a lot to keep up with, but you’ll continue to see the information you need to know both in this newspaper and online at laurinburgexchange.com.

For those who are unfamiliar with how our sports coverage works, here’s a crash course: I’ll be covering many different sports throughout the fall season, making sure that all of our local athletes get chances to be in the spotlight. That coverage will be published online in a timely fashion. The content will also be published in the printed newspaper, but there is a small detail to note: Because our deadline is at the relatively early time of 9 p.m., stories from night games likely won’t make the very next day’s paper, but they will be published on the next available date. For example, if John Doe nails the game-winning penalty kick for Scotland’s soccer team on Monday night, coverage of his heroics would be published in Wednesday’s paper.

The same rule applies to Friday night football games; those stories will be printed in Tuesday’s paper. But we will have a feature story on Scotland’s football team in the newspaper every Saturday throughout the season.

In order to achieve the aforementioned goal of giving all local athletes time in the spotlight, I’m going to need some help from the community. The best way you can help is by sending in scores and stats for games that are not already covered by the newspaper. This applies to varsity and jayvee sports. You can submit results via phone at 910-506-3170 or by email at [email protected] Submissions should include the final score as well as the leaders in any available statistical categories. You can also include any important notes you gather (turning points in the game, weather info, etc.).

Keep in mind that this can be done for both high school and middle school sports.

I look forward to another year of covering Scotland County’s young athletes. Let’s see who’s going to leave their mark on Scotland athletics this season.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

