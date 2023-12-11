SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland women’s wrestling team had five wrestlers take top-four finishes in the Lady Patriot Invitational held at Pinecrest High School on Saturday.

Scotland came in fifth place with 74 points, while fellow Sandhills Athletic Conference member Hoke County came in first with 145 1/2 points.

Dawson Blue and Patience Hudgens placed third in their weight classes, and Shayleigh Ward, Carmin Moore, and Carina Ammens came in fourth.

In the 132-pound weight class, Blue lost to Jnyia Monrow by pinfall in the semifinal match after pinning her quarterfinal opponent. Blue received a bye in the consolation semifinal and won by pinfall over Lumberton’s Naomi Gutierrez-Rodriguez in the third-place bout.

Hudgens had a bye in the first round of the championship bracket before being pinned by Seventy-First’s Zyasia Hutchinson in the quarterfinal. After getting another bye in the consolation second round, Hudgens won by pinfall in her following three matches. A notable match happened in the consolation semifinal when Hudgens and Scotland’s Latia Williams, both competing at 165, wrestled each other; Hudgens pinned Williams in 25 seconds.

Ward lost the quarterfinal at 138 to Laney’s Alayna De’ Muriz before winning the consolation first-round and semifinal matches by pinfall; Lake Norman’s Isley Gadeberg pinned Ward in the third-place bout.

At 145, Moore lost by a 5-3 decision but pinned Union Pines’ Abigail Pursley and Laney’s Maxton Pridgen in the next two consolation matches before losing by forfeit to Overhills’ Nadia Miller.

Ammens, at 185, lost by a 4-0 decision in the quarterfinal to Laney’s Maya Soliman, and after a bye in the consolation first round, pinned South Davidson’s Haylie Wilburn in a minute in the consolation semifinal; Ammens was defeated by Laney’s Britany Munoz by a 10-5 decision in the third-place match.

Scotland’s Minnie Locklear (at 114), Shyanne White (at 152), Caydence Deese (at 126), and Williams made it to the consolation semifinals but were all pinned by their opponents and did not place; Noah Anderson (at 120) also did not place for the Lady Scots.

Scotland men’s wrestling places 4 in top 6 at Bobby Abernathy Invitational

The Scotland Fighting Scots wrestling team had four wrestlers with top-six finishes in their weight classes at the Bobby Abernathy Invitational held at Piedmont High School in Monroe on Saturday.

Scotland finished the event in ninth place with 79 1/2 points; Pinecrest was first with 245 1/2 points.

Josh Smith, in the 106-pound weight class, and Thomas Salinas, at 144, were Scotland’s highest placers at third, with Vinny Butera, at 215, coming in fifth place in his class, and Amari Singletary finishing in sixth at 285.

Smith received a bye in the first round of the championship bracket before winning his quarterfinal match with a 16-3 major decision. Smith lost by pinfall in 2:34 to Piedmont’s Jaxon Thomas in the semifinal and pinned West Stanly’s Cole Figueiredo in 2:10 in the third-place match.

Salinas won his first two matches by pinfall but lost to Porter Ridge’s Khaliq Butler by a 6-5 decision in the semifinal; Salinas was victorious in the third-place bout with an 8-6 decision over Weddington’s Michael Kepler.

Butera won his first-round championship match via pinfall in 1:36, lost the quarterfinal by a 6-3 decision to Maiden’s Drake Deaton before pinning his following three opponents to take fifth place.

Singletary won by pinfall in his opening match but was pinned in the quarterfinal to Metrolina’s Preston Broadway. Singletary pinned his next two opponents before falling via pinfall to Maiden’s Trey Keller in 2:39 in the fifth-place match.

Brayden Richardson (at 120), Lucius Williams (at 126), Anthony Pate (at 150), Jhaere Banks (at 190), and David Pruitte (at 215) did not place for Scotland.

Scotland wrestles a tri-meet with Ledford at Montgomery Central on Wednesday.