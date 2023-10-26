LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews men’s and women’s wrestling programs and head coach Marquise Camp released their 2023-24 schedules on Wednesday to the Laurinburg Exchange.

The men’s team gets their season underway on Wednesday with a trip to Hartsville, SC, for a dual meet against Coker University, and the women’s team will kick off their campaign on Nov. 4 at the University of Mount Olive’s Kornegay Arena for the Trojan Open.

Both teams’ first home meet comes on Jan. 19, 2024, in a tri-match with opponents that have not yet been released. Their second home meet — also their last — will be another tri-match on Feb. 2, 2024, with opponents to be announced later.

Tickets for St. Andrews men’s and women’s home wrestling meets can be purchased soon at sauknights.com/tickets.