GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Knights men’s and women’s wrestling teams were both in action this weekend with the women’s team taking part in the Campbellsville & Cumberlands Dual on Friday night and the Limestone Open on Sunday afternoon. Gabrielle Holloway (Washington, D.C.) stole the show for the women’s side, as she claimed first place in the women’s 155 Class by going 4-0 and winning her fights in dominant fashion. Shanaky Chambers (Miami, Fla.) also had a great showing as she finished among four wrestlers in the Women’s 235 Class, while Tonya Flournory (Raleigh, N.C.) and Saige Cook (Lawnsdale, NC) also participated in the event in the event as well.

The women’s team had one of their best showings at the Limestone Open by scoring 25.5 team points and finishing sixth out of 13 talented programs that featured the likes of Liberty University, Cumberlands, Mount Olive, Montreat, and others.

The men’s team participated in a match vs. fellow Appalachian Athletic Conference opponent Bluefield College on Friday afternoon and also made a trip to the Newberry Open on Sunday, as well. James Roberts (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) had a great day on the mat and placed second in the men’s 141 class, after going a tremendous 8-1 at the event. Franklin Rivero (Florence, S.C.) also had a great follow up performance by placing third in the men’s 197 class at the event by wrestling to the tune of a 7-1 record at the event.

St. Andrews Women’s Wrestling at Limestone Open 2/5 Full Results

Tonya Flournory 123 Class

Round 1 | Annika Lindberg (Emmanuel) over Tonya Flournory (SAU) Fall 2:17

Consolation Round 1 | Tonya Flournory (SAU) received a bye

Consolation Round 2 | Tonya Flournory (SAU) over Aliyanah Rogers (Unattached) Fall 1:53

Consolation Round 3 | Dorothy Gerrell (Emmanuel) over Tonya Flournory (SAU) Fall 2:20

Final Results: Tonya Flournory’s place is unknown and has scored 3.0 team points

Gabrielle Holloway 155 Class

Round 1 | Gabrielle Holloway (SAU) received a bye

Quarterfinal | Gabrielle Holloway (SAU) over Mackenzie Yates (Liberty) Fall 0:55

Semifinal | Gabrielle Holloway (SAU) over Andreia Langley (Emory & Henry) Technical Fall 12-0

First Place Match | Gabrielle Holloway (SAU) over Kayla Mesar (Unattached) Fall 1:44

Final Results: Gabrielle Holloway’s place is first and has scored 18.5 team points

Shanaky Chambers 235 Class

Round 1 | Shanakay Chambers (SAU) over Saige Cooke (SAU) Fall 1:34

Round 2 | Dasia Yearby (Unattached) over Shanakay Chambers (SAU) Fall 0:36

Final Results: Shanakay Chambers’s place is second and has scored 4.0 team points

Saige Cook 235 Class

Round 1 | Shanakay Chambers (SAU) over Saige Cooke (SAU) Fall 1:34

Round 3 | Dasia Yearby (Unattached) over Saige Cooke (SAU) Fall 2:20

Final Results: Saige Cooke’s place is third and has scored 0.0 team points.

St. Andrews Men’s Wrestling at Newberry open 2/5 Full Results

Jonah McBurney 135 Class

Championship Round 1 | Jonah McBurney (SAU) over Camden Taylor (Unattached) Fall 5:39

Championship Round 2 | Kaiden Fisher (Unattached) over Jonah McBurney (SAU) Fall 1:31

Consolation Round 2 | Jonah McBurney (SAU) received a bye (Bye)

Consolation Round 3 | Logan Tortual (Mount Olive) over Jonah McBurney (SAU) Fall 2:10

Final Results: Jonah McBurney’s place is unknown and has scored 3.0 team points

James Roberts 141 Class

Championship Round 1 | James Roberts (SAU) received a bye (Bye)

Championship Round 2 | James Roberts (SAU) over Marcus Johnson (Newberry) Sudden Victory-1 6-4

Championship Round 3 | James Roberts (SAU) over Max Buico (Unattached) Decision 10-7

Championship Round 4 | Dillon Roman (Citadel) over James Roberts (SAU) Decision 5-4

Consolation Round 6 | James Roberts (SAU) over Joseph Kindred (Southeastern) Decision 6-5

Consolation Round 7 | James Roberts (SAU) over (Unattached) Forfeit

Consolation Semifinal | James Roberts (SAU) over Patrick Goulb (Keiser) Forfeit

Semifinal | James Roberts (SAU) over Blake Boarman (UTC – Unattached) Forfeit

First Place Match | Logan Paradice (The Storm Wrestling Center) over James Roberts (SAU) Fall 5:43

Final Results: James Roberts’s place is second and has scored 18.5 team points

Franklin Rivero 197 Class

Championship Round 1 | Franklin Rivero (SAU) received a bye (Bye)

Championship Round 2 | Mason Diemert (Unattached) over Franklin Rivero (ST Andrews University) Fall 5:58

Consolation Round 2 | Franklin Rivero (SAU) over Zachary St. Thomas (Gamecock Wrestling Club) Decision 6-3

Consolation Round 3 | Franklin Rivero (SAU) over Stephen Falkner (Queens University of Charlotte) Decision 10-5

Consolation Round 4 | Franklin Rivero (SAU) over Ethan Larsen (Unattached) (NC) Fall 6:21

Consolation Round 5 | Franklin Rivero (SAU) over Jack Trautman (Limestone University) Medical Forfeit

Consolation Semifinal | Franklin Rivero (SAU) over Kyle McGill (Reinhardt) Forfeit

Third Place Match | Franklin Rivero (SAU) over Joshua McCutchen (GWU-Unattached) Forfeit

Final Results: Franklin Rivero’s place is third and has scored 18.5 team points