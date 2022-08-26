Madison Dixon (16) dives into the scorers table to keep the ball in play.

LAURINBURG – The Lady Scots’ volleyball team (3-2) capped off a three day stretch of games with a loss to South View High School (4-0) Thursday evening, three sets to one. The final set scores were 25-6, 25-18, 21-25, and 25-14.

Addison Johnson recorded 13 kills and just two service errors on 11 total serves. She also had three solo blocks and three digs.

Jenna Luquer served a team high 15 times and recorded no service errors. She also had three aces.

After falling to this same South View team the night before, head coach Adam Romaine thought his team did adjust, but not as much as he hoped for.

“We didn’t pass the ball or serve well up there (Wednesday night). Probably one of the best serving teams we’ve played for sure. We did pass the pall a little better today and ran our system somewhat better today,” he said.

The Lady Scots were sluggish to start the night and momentum never went the Scots’ way. With 13 total service errors (nine in the second set) and 20 dig errors, Romaine knows his team can take these losses against South View and learn from them.

“South View’s a very good team. This is a team that’s going to make a deep run (in the playoffs). It’s good we got to play them. I’m glad they’re good because this is what we’re going to face in conference play with Pinecrest and Union Pines. It was good to see this talent for a couple days,” he said.

And, after a long stretch of games, Romaine feels his team was mentally wore out from the games.

“No matter what sport you play, if you don’t have time to practice and work on the things that you needed to after games, that hurts,” he said.

The Lady Scots defeated Red Springs on the road Tuesday 3-0, with set scores of 25-6, 25-23, and 25-15. They were swept on the road Wednesday with set scores of 15-25, 13-25, and 15-25.

The Lady Scots’ volleyball team will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host the Hoke County Bucks at 6 p.m. Junior varsity play will begin at 5 p.m.

