LAURINBURG – The Scots’ varsity athletic teams went 2-4 over the week of Aug. 22- Aug. 26.

Mother nature was not a soccer fan this week, as the Scots’ men’s soccer team won 2-1 on Monday in only one-half of play due to the game being called at halftime after a 30-minute weather delay. Jaeden Williams and Chris White both recorded the Scots’ goals for the game. The team was scheduled to face Red Springs High School on Thursday, but that game was canceled due to inclement weather. The team will be back in action on Monday when they head to Purnell Swett High School to take on the Rams at 6 p.m.

The Lady Scots’ tennis team hosted their season opener on Tuesday against Hoke County High School but fell 2-7. Bailey Mass and Azari McLean each earned singles wins for the Scots. Thursday’s match against Southern Lee was canceled due to inclement weather. The Lady Scots’ tennis team will return to the courts on Tuesday, to face Union Pines High School at John Frye Tennis Complex. The game will begin at 4 p.m.

The Lady Scots’ volleyball team went through a three-game stretch of games this week, going 1-2. The Lady Scots defeated Red Springs on the road Tuesday 3-0, with set scores of 25-6, 25-23, and 25-15. They were swept on the road Wednesday at South View with set scores of 15-25, 13-25, and 15-25. The Lady Scots then hosted South View on Thursday, falling in four sets. The final set scores were 25-6, 25-18, 21-25, and 25-14. The Lady Scots’ volleyball team will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Hoke County Bucks at 6 p.m.

The Fighting Scots’ football team lost Friday’s away game in Wilmington to the Hoggard Vikings, 18-8. The teams were deadlocked at eight a-piece during halftime, but the Vikings were able to break up the tie in the second half, with an 82-yard touchdown pass from Vikings quarterback, Hudson Wilharm, to receiver, Skylar Merrill. Following a 31-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, the Vikings would hold on defense and clench back-to-back wins against the Scots, following last year’s 24-7 win at Pate Stadium. The Fighting Scots are back in action on Sep. 2, when they host the Marlboro County Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at bhodge@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com