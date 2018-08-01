Laurinburg softball all-stars split games

JENSON BEACH, Fla. — The Laurinburg 10U All-Stars split their pool games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The girls fell to the Germantown All-Stars, 12-1, after hours of rain and lightening delays.

Laurinburg was able to squeeze in its morning game on Wednesday against the TCAA Wildcats 10U, picking up a 6-2 victory. Inclement weather continued to pound Florida and caused Laurinburg’s final pool play game against the North Tampa Twisted Sisters to be delayed.

In their second pool play game, Laurinburg faced a tough Germantown team and quickly found themselves in an 8-0 hole after two innings. Laurinburg answered with one run in the top of the third inning, but it wasn’t enough as Germantown got four more runs across the plate in the bottom half of the inning.

Laurinburg was unable to plate any runs in the fourth, which activated the 10-run rule giving the victory to Germantown, 12-1.

The local team didn’t dwell on the loss and bounced back with a four-run win on Wednesday over the TCAA Wildcats 10U team, 6-2, to move to 1-2 overall in the tournament.

In the three games, the Laurinburg offense has been led by Dawson Blue who has two runs off three hits with two doubles and a triple. Blue has also tallied two RBIs and a batting average of .750. Addison Johnson is the second leading hitter on the team with two runs off three hits with four RBI and two stolen bases.

In the circle, Kinsey Hamilton leads the team having tossed six innings allowing three runs off eight hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Sarah Smith has tossed five innings for Laurinburg allowing 11 runs off seven hits with six walks and four strikeouts.

Once the Laurinburg all-stars complete pool play they will be divided up into brackets — based on their win-loss record along with their run differential, which is the number of runs they’ve scored compared to the number of runs they’ve given up.

Laurinburg currently sits in ninth place with the 1-2 record and a -10 run differential because they’ve scored 12 but allowed 22 runs. Their standing could changed depending on the outcome of their final pool play game.

Bracket play begins today and runs through Saturday, Aug. 4.

Those in the community interested in watching the girls compete in the World Series can do so online, all of the Babe Ruth World Series games will be streamed live to the Babe Ruth Softball Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BabeRuthSoftball/.

Final pool play game delayed, await seed for bracket play

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor