History shows legalized slave owner in U.S. was a black man

Some interesting facts that do not fit the Democrat narrative of the evil white man being the only slave owners in America.

March 08, 1654, the Court of Northampton (Virginia,) Mr. Anthony Johnson petitioned the court, not to require Mr. John Casor to fulfill his term of indentureship, but asked the court to award Mr. Casor to Mr. Johnson “as a slave for life.” The court agreed with Mr. Johnson.

Now this is where it gets bizarre: Mr. Anthony Johnson was a black man. Therefore, Mr. Anthony Johnson must be recognized as the father of legalized slavery in America. So, the father of legalized, court-sanctioned slavery in America was a black man.

In 1795, would a black slave master be news? Some scholars like John H. Russell, Ph.D., Whitman College, Walla Walla, Washington, believe at that time “free blacks owning black slaves was so common as to pass unnoticed, except in the case of court records.”

The official U.S. Census of 1830 showed that 3,375 free blacks owned 12,740 black slaves. The U. S. Census of 1860 showed almost 27 million whites lived in the country and fewer than 385,000 reported owning slaves. That’s about 1.4% of the total white population.

According to this same 1860 census, 261,988 southern blacks were not slaves. The same census list several blacks owning 65 or more slaves. Blacks in one South Carolina city claimed over $1.5 million in taxable property, including slaves valued in excess of $300,000.

Please do not misinterpret. The above information is not to be misconstrued as justification of institutional slavery.

Gray Ammons

Laurinburg