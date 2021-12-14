Kudos galore to those who contributed

The not-so-good news is that the Hometown Heroes for the Holidays effort fell far short of its goal this year.

The great news is that at least 55 children in Scotland County will get a much merrier Christmas because of those who gave to the Hometown Heroes effort over the past few weeks.

There were very high expectations after 2021 — the first year for The Laurinburg Exchange’s community drive to collect money for area children — after all, even during a COVID pandemic, that first effort brought in $8,975. So the thinking was that we would reach $10,000 easily.

But let’s not focus on the not-so-good.

Instead, think about the smiles from 55 Scotland County children on Christmas morning, all because some of you gave. Each and every one of you deserve our kudos.

As we speak, the families of those children are being called and told that, on Friday, they will be able to stop by our office to pick up their gift cards. That will give them one last weekend and a few days to purchase something special for their children.

Friday is the day we here at The Exchange look forward to most.

There will be some hugs, some thank-yous and even some tears — theirs and ours. And when the day is done, we will all feel a sense of accomplishment … one that has been funded by your generosity. Those who gave should rest assured that your good will is about to do something incredible in the life of children.

Perhaps next year the effort can reach and surpass the $10,000 mark — and we will certainly look for a way to increase that probability. But whether it does or doesn’t, the hugs, thank-yous and tears on Friday will still be clear memories when we begin the process once again in November 2022.

More kudos …

While we are passing out kudos, we want to also recognize those with Church Community Services, the Scotland County NAACP, the deputies and staff with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the officers and staff of the Laurinburg Police Department, the Scotland County Department of Social Services, Scotland County Parks and Recreation and many of the area churches — as well as those who have contributed to those agencies.

Collectively, all of the efforts during the holidays have and will reach numerous families and countless children to brighten Christmas.

In our hearts, we hope every child is reached. But sadly we realize that probably won’t be the case, and it’s the reason why we began Hometown Heroes for the Holidays.

Our final kudos go out to those who partnered with us from the start — ‘Tis the Season, Scotland County DSS and First Bank. Each has a part in bringing those smiles to area children and should take heart that Friday’s hugs, thank-yous and tears also belong to them.

Once again, and to all … thank you.

