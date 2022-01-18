Rotary hears about scouts’ fundraising campaign

LAURINBURG — The local Rotary Club got an overview of the BSA/Cape Fear Council’s annual Investment in Character Campaign on Tuesday.

Don Metzger, who is the chairman of the 2022 effort, told the Rotarians that this year’s goal is $760,000 — $49,000 in Scotland County.

“I have great hopes for this coming year,” he said. “I’m hoping we can get back to normal, but that is yet to be seen.”

As far as the campaign and the effort to reach the goal …

“I learned a long time ago not to take no for an answer,” he explained. “To be successful, you have to be persistent.”

He said Scotland County raised just over $46,000 in 2021.

“Scotland County has always been a shining star during this campaign,” Metzger said. “I look forward to working with Rotary to help reach this year’s goal.”

He went on to explain the Cape Fear Council served 2.048 youth within its eight-county region, and the Lumber River District — which is Scotland, Robeson and Hoke counties — serves 367 youth.

He also said Laurinburg had 13 scouts earn their Eagle Scout badge in 2021.

The income budget for 2022 was also shared with Rotary members, which showed:

— 24% from camps

— 14% from special events

— 7% from other areas

— 55% from the Investments in Character Campaign.

“So you can see just how important that campaign is,” Metzger said.

During a Q&A session, the issue of local Explorer Posts was brought up, during which it was said that the COVID pandemic had slowed the local posts, and Scotland County Schools Superintendent Takeda LeGrand offered the opportunity for Metzger and the Cape Fear Council to look into starting an Explorer Post withing the school.

