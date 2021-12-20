LAURINBURG — A new assistant district attorney was sworn in last week for Scotland County.

Brian Chapman was given the oath of office in the Scotland County Courthouse by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell.

Chapman has experience representing the state in criminal cases and comes to Scotland County from Moore county. While Scotland County is part of the judicial district that includes Anson and Richmond, Chapman will be primarily prosecuting the cases in Scotland County and Laurinburg.

Chapman was joined in the swearing-in by Bailiff Tina Crifasi, Clerk of Court Philip McRae, District Attorney Reese Saunders, Sheriff Ralph Kersey and assistant district attorneys Tracey Moore, Alexandria Harris, Erika Dunham, Michael Van Buren, Jamie Adams and Matthew Victory.