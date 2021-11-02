‘A Christmas Story’ on the big screen

LAUREL HILL — Laurel Fest 2022 will be hosting its first movie night at Laurel Hill Park on Saturday and will be showing the movie “A Christmas Story.”

“We hope to host several throughout the year if all goes well,” said Event Coordinator Erin Norris. “We thought it would be great to start off what we hope is a continual event by showing one of the ‘Christmas classics.”

Norris said there is not a limit to how many can attend the event.

“The more the merrier,” said Norris. “We want this to be a time of fellowship and fun within the community. Hosting the event outdoors will allow people to enjoy the movie safely.

“In an effort to reduce the spread of any illness we ask anyone feeling under the weather to sit this one out and catch us next time,” added Norris.

The Laurel Fest committee will provide concessions in an effort to raise money for the upcoming 2022 Laurel Fest.

“It’s shaping up to be the biggest and best yet,” said Norris. “Admission is free, but any donations will be greatly appreciated. All proceeds will go to support Laurel Fest and future community events.

“We will offer popcorn, drinks and candy,” added Norris. “We will also be selling kids combos that include popcorn, candy and a juice.”

Norris also said those who are planning to attend should bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets and enjoy the show on the big screen.

“It will be fun for all ages,” said Norris.

The movie is set for the big screen on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. As of right now, there is not a rain date scheduled.

“If there is inclement weather, the committee will meet to discuss a future date,” said Norris.

