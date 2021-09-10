RCC, Lees-McRae College sign guaranteed admissions agreement

LUMBERTON — A memorandum of understanding that clears the way for guaranteed admission for Robeson Community College students at Lees-McRae College was signed this week by representatives of the two colleges.

“This is another great opportunity for our students to attend a wonderful institution in the Western part of the State,” said Scott Lamm, dean of University Transfer and Health Sciences at RCC.

“This is yet another opportunity for our students to experience the world beyond Robeson Community College. We get them ready here and they are extremely prepared for the next phase of their academic career,” RCC President Melissa Singler said. “I’m excited that they have Lees-McRae as an option moving forward.”

As part of the agreement, Lees-McRae College has offered merit scholarships to assist RCC students with tuition as they move forward to obtain their bachelor’s degree.

“This is going to be a game changer for your students,” said Wayne Leon, executive director of Distance Learning and Transfer Programs at Lees-McRae College. “Students will see the transfer ability from program to program and the online programs available. Overall, it is an exciting time for both institutions.”

President Singler agreed.

“I look forward to looking at our numbers next year and seeing how many of our wonderful graduates have transferred to Lees-McRae and become successful in their academic careers,” she said.

Lees-McRae College is a private college in Banner Elk. It offers a wide variety of programs, including seven completely online programs. Those programs are business administration, elementary education, LPN to BSN RIBN, RN to BSN, Criminal justice, human services and RIBN.