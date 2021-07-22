Family arrested on firearms, drug charges

Vincent Hall Van Deberry Ellen Hall

LAURINBURG — A search warrant led to the arrest of three family members along with a warrant for another individual after numerous firearms and drugs were found.

On Tuesday, the Laurinburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant on a residence on Blues Farm Road. The warrant came after a narcotics investigation and officers found the family was distributing marijuana and Schedule II controlled substances.

Vincent Hall, 57, was arrested for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of selling marijuana, selling Schedule II controlled substances, manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and two counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. He was given a $75,000 bond.

Ellen Hall, 41, was arrested for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of selling marijuana, conspiracy to sell marijuana, three counts of conspiracy to sell schedule II controlled substances, three counts of selling Schedule II controlled substances, manufacturing marijuana and six counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. She was given a $75,000 bond.

Vandell Deberry, 21, was arrested for three counts of selling marijuana, conspiracy to sell marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. He was given a $50,000 bond.

The Laurinburg Police are still looking for Van Deberry, 20, who has warrants out for selling Schedule II controlled substances, three counts of conspiracy to sell schedule II controlled substances and two counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Anyone who knows the location of Van Deberry is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]