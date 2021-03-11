Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Geneva Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into her vehicle and stole $26 in cash.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 70-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had opened a line of credit in the victim’s name.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 35, of Bizzell Street was arrested on Wednesday for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was given a $1,300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Christian Gibson, 23, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday for felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for drug sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Anthony McLeod, 24, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday for conspiracy, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Phillip Hendrix, 38, Rosemary Lane for failure to appear in Scotland County. He wasn’t given a bond.