ReStore is set tohost coloring contest

LAURINBURG — Habitat for Humanity Restore is holding a Valentine’s Day coloring contest for children of different ages.

“Kids can get a coloring page by stopping by the Restore or downloading the file from our Facebook and printing it off,” said Samantha White of Habitat. “All ages can enter and are welcome.”

According to White, all coloring sheets need to be turned in before Feb. 10 for judging.

“Judging will be done in three ways,” said White. “A volunteer will vote, there will be an online vote, and customers will be allowed to vote for their favorite one.

“Habitat does these contests in order to boost the community’s morale and give people something fun to do in such a time of uncertainty,” added White. “We want our customers and everyone in our community to have the opportunity to do fun and safe activities since COVID has changed everyone’s everyday life.”

The winners of the contest will receive a special gift basket.

“Since we are not doing categories, we will have three winners — first-place, a second-place and third-place,” said White. “Entries will be limited to one per person.”

For information or to contact the Habitat Restore, call 910-276-3395.

