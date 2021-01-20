Vaccination calls have blown up the phone lines

LAURINBURG — Across the state, health departments and hospitals were overwhelmed with calls about registering for the COVID-19 vaccine and Scotland County was no different.

Registration and scheduling began on Tuesday for vaccinations that begin Thursday, but soon many in the community were left feeling frustrated as some of the Scotland County Health Department’s system was unable to accommodate the high number of calls.

“We ask that people be patient with us as our staff is working extremely hard to get through to everyone,” said Scotland Heath Department PIO Kathie Cox. “We had almost 1,000 vaccines come in from the state and we will continue to receive allotments of the vaccine … we’re telling the public that while we do have a limited amount that does not mean that we won’t continue to get it.”

Registration takes five to 10 minutes per person, which is what caused the backup of the phone lines. Cox explained that the questions not only get the person’s basic information but also ask several medical questions as well.

“COVID itself is stressful in itself so we understand the frustration and stress,” Cox said. “But we’re working to resolve that and we ask that people continue to keep trying to call and register but ask that people understand that we are trying our best to get everyone who wants a vaccine registered.”

The vaccine at the health department is free to everyone with or without insurance. The health department is charging insurance companies an administration fee of $25 to help maximize the state and federal funds that allow for the vaccine to come at no cost to everyone.

Cox added that anyone with questions on the registration or the vaccine can contact her at 910-277-2470 ext. 4478.

To schedule with the Scotland Health Department, call 910-266-4670, 910-266-4671 or 910-266-4672.

Same story at hospital

Scotland Health Care System CEO Greg Wood told WLNC about 2,000 people called who were interested in getting the vaccine, but the hospital only has around 800 at this time.

“We’ve been completely overwhelmed here at the hospital with our phone lines,” Wood said. “Somewhere around noon we just began taking names and numbers, it will take us 24 to 48 hours before we can get back to the individuals to let them know how, when and where they can get the vaccine.”

Wood added he was excited that people in the community were interested in taking the vaccine.

To schedule, the vaccine with the Scotland Health Care System, call 910-291-7654 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Katelin Gandee