Halloween Heaven is the perfect treat to satisfy your children this month.

The kitchen is calling your kids for this sweet, fun-to-make Halloween confection. It takes very little time to make and won’t leave a mess.

The yield varies.

***

Ingredients …

8 cups air-popped popcorn

7 ounces marshmallow cream

1/2 cup reduced fat peanut butter

1 cup Candy Corn

***

Directions …

Combine marshmallow cream and peanut butter in a large bowl; mix until smooth.

Stir in popcorn and candy corn and mix until coated evenly.

Drop by heaping spoonfuls on wax paper or non-stick surface and allow to cool.

Store in an airtight container.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.