County resident publishes first book

LAURINBURG — Scotland County resident Carol Whitehead has been using her life experiences to influence her writings and it has paid off. She has taken her collection of writings and turned them into a book.

“Banana Strings and Pantyhose, Poetry and Prose” is a collection of poetry and short stories derived from Whitehead’s life experiences.

“Have you ever eaten a banana?” asked Whitehead. “When you eat the banana you don’t usually eat the strings that are on it, right? Because they are bitter, but the banana is sweet. What about pantyhose, have you ever worn those? Women wear them to cover things and make their legs look better, but they can be a pain to put on. I say this to explain my writings — with sweet, there also sometimes comes bitter.”

Whitehead attributes her writing skills and love of the art form to her family.

“I have had such a blessed life,” said Whitehead. “When I was a little girl, my mother would always write little notes of encouragement or little poems when she would send a package to someone.

“It is such a blessing to have been part of a family that loved and encouraged writing,” continued Whitehead. “In our family, we had writers, preachers and teachers. I’ve also been blessed with the opportunities over the years to travel, so my poems and short stories include a little bit of everything.”

“Banana Strings and Pantyhose” can be found and purchased on Amazon.

“I was planning a book signing but I have decided to postpone it for right now,” said Whitehead. “I’m looking at possibly doing one closer to Christmas for my fellow Scotia Village residents.

A second book is in the works, however, a time frame on its release has not been established yet.

“I’ve been reading through my old journals,” said Whitehead. “I believe there are 27 of them. I have not looked at them in quite some time. Most likely it will be sometime next year when the next book comes out, but I am not sure when.”

Whitehead was a teacher for 33 years before retiring.

“I retired in 1997,” said Whitehead. “My career started in Pilot Point, Texas in 1958, from there we moved to Natchitoches, Louisiana, where I taught as well.”

In 1972, Whitehead and her family moved to Scotland County where her career continued.

“My parents were living here at the time,” said Whitehead. “My father, James Carver, was the chairman of the English department at St Andrews University.

“I taught at Pate Gardner Elementary School, Carver Middle School and Sycamore Lane,” continued Whitehead. “I was awarded teacher of the year in the early 1980s, I’m not sure of the exact year.”

Whitehead lost her husband 21 years ago, but she still has family close by.

“My husband and I had three wonderful children and I have six amazing grandchildren,” said Whitehead. “I know I’ve already said it, but again, I have just been so blessed throughout my life and I am truly thankful for my family.”

