Plate sale a success

LAURINBURG — The Optimist Club of Laurinburg was finally given the perfect weather for its semi-annual Optimist Family Plate Sale on Wednesday.

The sunny skies held out all day with not a glimpse of rain — a welcomed relief after the spring’s plate sale, where so much rain caused several cars to get stuck in the mud at the drive-thru.

The good weather helped keep the group hopping.

“We sold completely out of fish,” said Ron Riggins. “It went as well as it could. Laurinburg came out in droves to support us.”

According to Riggins, the club sold around 900 fish plates and likely sold more than 2,200 plates in total, including the shrimp and chicken options. The money raised goes toward the various programs put on by the Optimist Club and for the various needs within Optimist Park, such as park maintenance.

Most years the plate sale allows for people to sit down and eat under the pavilion at Optimist Park but, due to COVID-19, it was drive-thru only and volunteers were masked up as they packed and delivered the plates of freshly cooked fish, shrimp and chicken tenders to vehicles.

“We had a lot of volunteer help this time, as well, so we’re very thankful to everyone who came out and volunteered,” Riggins said. “Overall, it was a great day and we’re thankful to everyone who came out.”

The plate sale originally began just as a fish fry in the early 1980s at the Scotland Inn, then it moved into the National Guard Armory for eight years until Optimist Park was built and the plate sale moved to its final location there. The club added shrimp in the late 1990s and added chicken in the late 2000s giving customers more options to enjoy.

The Optimist Club holds two plate sales a year, one in the fall and another in the spring.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.