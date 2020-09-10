NAACP postpones its back to school giveaway

LAURINBURG — If it’s not the coronavirus pandemic, it’s Mother Nature.

The annual NAACP Back to School Stay in School event has already gone through some changes due to COVID-19, but now the weather is causing a delay.

Originally planned for Saturday, the drive-through event that would give out free bookbags and school supplies has been rescheduled for Oct. 3 because of impending storms.

Typically, the event is held inside the gymnasium at Scotland High and features giveaways and other fun activities for students as they get the free items to help them kick off the school year. Due to COVID-19, the event was moved to a drive-through style pick-up to practice social distancing and no contact service to distribute the supplies to around 1,500 students.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic challenges that we face here in Scotland County, the need is greater this year,” Herman Tyson Jr., president of the Scotland County Branch of the NAACP, previously told The Exchange.

The Oct. 3 event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

There will be free COVID-19 testing available and those who wish to be tested must pre-register with the Scotland County Health Department.

Another giveaway

The weather, however, will not disrupt the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Back to School Drive-Thru at the Wagram Recreation Center.

The event will be a first-come, first-serve basis and will begin at 2 p.m. Friday. Students will be able to receive school supplies along with hand sanitizer and masks.

“Students in the county still need things like paper and pencils to do work at home,” said Amanda Baker, the Wagram recreation center supervisor. “And when students are able to go back to school they’ll have these supplies available to them.”

This event will also offer free COVID-19 testing.

