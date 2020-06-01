The 12th Annual Highland Games are cancelled

LAURINBURG — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed one of Scotland County’s largest events.

The 12th annual Scotland County Highland Games were scheduled for October, but had to be called off last week.

“I don’t think any of us first expected to be still in a period of uncertainty and public fear at this point,” said Bill Caudill, chairman of the Scotland County Highland Games, “And it shows little sign of improving enough by late summer in order to allow us to prepare for the games or to have any confidence that participants and the public would feel comfortable enough to turn out in numbers large enough to allow for a successful event.

“On Friday, after consulting with a number of Games officials, as well as participants in various facets of activities which we host at SCHG,” added Caudill, “it was apparent that confidence will not be high enough to stage successful events with good attendance by participants — much less the general public.”

According to Caudill, the decision to cancel the Games was not an easy one to make.

“In a vote taken by our Board of Directors on Friday, we unanimously made this decision based on current conditions,” said Caudill.

“I am disappointed, not only personally but for the sake of our community who really could use the boost that our event offers,” added Caudill. “ Nonetheless, there is no use to continue moving forward with what would most certainly be a losing proposition financially.”

Local business owners will also feel the blow from the canceling of the Games.

“Obviously the impact locally will be felt, as this is the biggest hotel/motel weekend in Laurinburg annually,” said Caudill, “And will surely be missed during this especially dismal period for those businesses.”

The Scotland County Board of tourism will not be idly standing by, it will continue to look for other ways and opportunities for the county.

“We will be exploring the possibilities of some activities or events for you,” said Caudill, “Our friends and patrons, during the period between this time and next year’s Games once, when conditions become more favorable for doing so, once there is more favorable news on the COVID 19 epidemic and once confidence among the public is restored to a more favorable level. We will keep you informed via email and in this venue as those ideas and plans develop.”

Some of the ideas for events include a Winter Whiskey Tasting, fundraising concert and a Burns Dinner.

JJ Melton can be reached [email protected]

